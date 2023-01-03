Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

