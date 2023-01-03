Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.