Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $213.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

