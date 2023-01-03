Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.