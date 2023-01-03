Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Profile

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.