Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.