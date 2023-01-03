Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $228.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $179.80 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

