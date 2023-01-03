Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,069,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

