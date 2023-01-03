Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

