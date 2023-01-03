Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

