Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $420.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.53. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

