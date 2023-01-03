Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,454,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,101,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 738,231 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 17.8% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,101,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 468,316 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

