Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

