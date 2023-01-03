Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 821,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 511,473 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,067.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 368,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35.

