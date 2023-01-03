Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

