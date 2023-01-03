Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,036.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.