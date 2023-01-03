Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 890 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

