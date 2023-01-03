Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXPI opened at $158.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

