Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYG opened at $157.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.76.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

