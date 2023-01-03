Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,925 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCOW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 487,693.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 804,694 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $16,985,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,321,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after buying an additional 467,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 193.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 446,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 602.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 278,801 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

