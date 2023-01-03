Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,698 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,464,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.