Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,480 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,970,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

