Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,331 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after buying an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.