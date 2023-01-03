Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,235 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 289,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,481,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

