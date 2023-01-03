Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

