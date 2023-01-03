Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37,338 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,338 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHX opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

