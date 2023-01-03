Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

