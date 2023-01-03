Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47,409 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,409 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

