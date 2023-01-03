Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,571,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.56.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

