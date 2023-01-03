Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

NYSE:MET opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

