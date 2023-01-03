Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

AXP opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

