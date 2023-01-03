Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,261,000 after buying an additional 1,184,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 912,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

