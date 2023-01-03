Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

