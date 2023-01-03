Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,343 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Halliburton has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

