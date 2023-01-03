Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.