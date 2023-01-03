Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NUMV opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.
