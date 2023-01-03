Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $137.33.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

