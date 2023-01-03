Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $93.68.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

