Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,446 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.