Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 15,589 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

