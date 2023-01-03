Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VBR stock opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

