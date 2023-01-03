Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 859 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

