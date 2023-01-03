Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

