Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 161 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

