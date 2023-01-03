Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 547 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

