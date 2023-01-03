Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 74,986 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

