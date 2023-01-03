Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

