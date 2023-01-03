Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47.

