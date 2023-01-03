Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in KLA by 10.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 29.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 80.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

Insider Activity

KLA Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.03 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.05.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

