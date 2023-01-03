Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

